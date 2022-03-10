DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

