DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

