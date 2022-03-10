Donald Closser Sells 128,376 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IRNT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 5,373,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. IronNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

