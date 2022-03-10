DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $181.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,474 shares of company stock valued at $67,173,491. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $89.50. 106,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,051. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $77.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

