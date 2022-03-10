Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $559.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 187,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

