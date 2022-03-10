Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $559.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 187,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.