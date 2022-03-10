Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 167,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 83,932 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

