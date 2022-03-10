DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 131.83. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.