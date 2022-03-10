Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Up 14.5%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) were up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 19,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
About Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF)
