Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

RDY stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

