Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRWXF stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

