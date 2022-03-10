DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 5%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 14,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 213,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 79.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DRDGOLD by 115.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

