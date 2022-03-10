Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DRETF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.