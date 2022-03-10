Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $614.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

