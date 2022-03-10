Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 66,810 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

Duolingo stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. Duolingo Inc has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $147,150,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

