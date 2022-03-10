Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

BROS opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

