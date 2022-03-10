DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 0.9%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42). 124,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 207,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.43).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.77 million and a P/E ratio of -22.55.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

