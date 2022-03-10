East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.