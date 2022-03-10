Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EML opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Eastern has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $33.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
