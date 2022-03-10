Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EML opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Eastern has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $33.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Eastern by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

