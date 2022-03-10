Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.78

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 18436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ebix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

