Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 258.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

