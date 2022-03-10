Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after buying an additional 811,623 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,247 shares of company stock worth $24,553,193 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.