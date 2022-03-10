Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

