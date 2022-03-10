Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Down 10.4%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

About Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

