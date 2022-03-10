Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.48) to €13.70 ($14.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 370,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,957. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

