Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECM. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.04) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,334.25 ($17.48).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 973.50 ($12.76) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,074.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,115.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

