Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 69,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 54,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications.

