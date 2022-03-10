Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

