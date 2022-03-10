Eliem Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eliem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

