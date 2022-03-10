Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 1,971,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

