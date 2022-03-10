Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 604.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 41,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,880. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $211.42 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

