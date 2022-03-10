Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ChannelAdvisor worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 101,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,571. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.