Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 87,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 278,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,434 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 24,530,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,289,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

