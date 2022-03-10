Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,908 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.63. 152,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $127.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

