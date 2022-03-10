Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 11,472,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

