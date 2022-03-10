Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $67,412.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.06 or 0.06487750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,087.19 or 1.00398410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041490 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

