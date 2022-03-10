Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

