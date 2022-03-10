Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.