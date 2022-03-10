Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,899,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 2,277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.
EDVMF stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.
