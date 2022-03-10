Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,899,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 2,277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

EDVMF stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

