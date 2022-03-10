Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.10

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 757887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

