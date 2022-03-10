Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WATT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 106.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Energous by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.