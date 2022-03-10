Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company’s proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.