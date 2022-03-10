EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck Purchases 240 Shares

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) Director Felix M. Brueck bought 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.26 per share, with a total value of $24,542.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NPO opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,419,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.