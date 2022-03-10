EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ENQUF remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

