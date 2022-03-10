Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.33.

ETR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.01. 1,166,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

