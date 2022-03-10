Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.06

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.60. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,595 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

