ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ENTREC Co. (TSE:ENT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. ENTREC shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75.
About ENTREC (TSE:ENT)
Read More
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.