enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 1.4%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 16,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVNO. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

