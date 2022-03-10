enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 1.4%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 16,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.
About enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
