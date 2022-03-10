EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.09.

EOG opened at $113.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

