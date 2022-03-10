EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 5514399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $195,598,000 after buying an additional 427,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

