EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 5514399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.
In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.
EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
