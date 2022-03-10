Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

